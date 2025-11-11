LevelJump Healthcare Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Growth Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from Leveljump Healthcare Corp. ( (TSE:JUMP) ).
LevelJump Healthcare Corp. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an 8.7% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, reaching $4.84 million. Despite a net loss in the third quarter, the company achieved a net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company is focusing on organic growth opportunities, including expanding services in Alberta, although a planned acquisition of two diagnostic imaging clinics was terminated.
More about Leveljump Healthcare Corp.
LevelJump Healthcare Corp. provides telehealth solutions through its Teleradiology division and in-person radiology services via its Diagnostic Centres. The company focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities it serves.
Average Trading Volume: 50,889
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$6.27M
For detailed information about JUMP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.