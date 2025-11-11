LevelJump Healthcare Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Growth Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Leveljump Healthcare Corp. ( (TSE:JUMP) ).

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an 8.7% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, reaching $4.84 million. Despite a net loss in the third quarter, the company achieved a net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company is focusing on organic growth opportunities, including expanding services in Alberta, although a planned acquisition of two diagnostic imaging clinics was terminated.

More about Leveljump Healthcare Corp.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. provides telehealth solutions through its Teleradiology division and in-person radiology services via its Diagnostic Centres. The company focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 50,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.27M

For detailed information about JUMP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue