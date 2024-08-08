LET Group Subsidiary Publishes Quarterly Report

Suncity Group Holdings (HK:1383) has released an update.

Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of LET Group Holdings Limited, has released its second quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2024. The report, providing significant company updates, is now available on the Philippine Stock Exchange website. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the document for detailed company performance data.

