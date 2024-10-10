LET Group Holdings Reports Stable Operations Amid Challenges

Suncity Group Holdings (HK:1383) has released an update.

LET Group Holdings Limited has provided an update on their business operations, stating that their principal businesses and daily operations have remained stable. Construction of the Main Hotel Casino in the Philippines is on track, while their hotel and gaming business in Russia faces challenges due to the ongoing conflict and sanctions. The company is also attempting to sell its non-core property development business in Japan to improve cash flow, though no buyer has been found yet.

For further insights into HK:1383 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.