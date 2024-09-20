LET Group Holdings Announces Circular Delay and Trading Suspension

Suncity Group Holdings (HK:1383) has released an update.

LET Group Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the despatch of their Circular, now postponed to on or before 25 September 2024, due to additional time required for finalization and bulk printing. A further waiver has been granted by the Stock Exchange to allow for this delay beyond the usual 15-business day timeline. Meanwhile, trading of the Company’s shares will remain suspended until various conditions, including meeting Resumption Guidance and remedying issues that caused the suspension, are satisfied.

