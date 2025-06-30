Lesaka Technologies Sells Stake in Mobikwik for ZAR 290M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lesaka Technologies ( (LSAK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, Lesaka Technologies completed the sale of its equity interest in One Mobikwik Systems Limited on the Indian Stock Exchange, generating approximately ZAR 290 million in net cash proceeds. This sale, following the expiration of a contractual lock-up period, aligns with Lesaka’s strategy to divest non-core assets and will support strengthening its balance sheet and reducing group debt.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LSAK is a Neutral.

Lesaka Technologies scores a 54, driven by strong earnings call results and growth potential. However, financial instability, technical weakness, and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the stock, indicating a need for improved profitability and cash flow.

More about Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on financial services and technology solutions. The company offers a range of products and services aimed at enhancing digital transactions and financial inclusivity.

Average Trading Volume: 27,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $360.7M

