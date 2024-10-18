Les Hotels Baverez SA Sees Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Les Hotels Baverez SA (FR:ALLHB) has released an update.

Les Hotels Baverez SA reported a slight increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with total earnings reaching €33.6 million, a 1.54% rise compared to the previous year. Despite challenges from partial closures and weather impacts earlier in the year, occupancy rates and average room prices improved slightly. However, the net result fell by 28.55% due to increased operating expenses and amortizations related to ongoing renovations.

