Lerado Financial Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Lerado Financial Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1225) has released an update.

At Lerado Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2024, shareholders overwhelmingly passed all proposed resolutions, with votes in favor reaching near or absolute unanimity. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the re-election of board members, and the authorization of the board to allot and issue additional shares, as well as repurchase company shares. These approvals signify strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic initiatives.

