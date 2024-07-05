LEPU ScienTech Expects Substantial Profit Growth

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, anticipating a significant increase in net profits for the first half of 2024, with estimates ranging from RMB 120 million to RMB 150 million, marking an increase of up to 97.11% from the previous year. Innovative products like the MemoSorb Biodegradable patent foramen ovale occluder have been well received in the market, contributing to the company’s revenue growth. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned, however, as these preliminary results are unaudited and subject to change.

