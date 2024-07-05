LEPU ScienTech Announces Final 2023 Dividend

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.57 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, with a payment date set for July 22, 2024. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by May 29, 2024, to be registered for the dividend, which will be subject to varying withholding tax rates depending on the shareholder’s residency status and applicable tax treaties.

