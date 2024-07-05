LEPU ScienTech Advances Dividend Payment Date

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced an update to the payment date for its final dividend of RMB0.57 per Share for the year ended December 31, 2023, which totals approximately RMB197.6 million. Shareholders on the register by May 31, 2024, will now receive the dividend by July 22, 2024, ahead of the previously scheduled September 30, 2024. The company assures that other details regarding the dividend payment remain as previously stated.

