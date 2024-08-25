Leoch International Declares Mid-Year Dividend

Leoch International Technology Limited (HK:0842) has released an update.

Leoch International Technology Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.04 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Shareholders do not need to approve this ordinary dividend, which will be paid on November 8, 2024, following an ex-dividend date of October 14, 2024. The announcement is particularly noteworthy for investors seeking income from their stock holdings in the company.

