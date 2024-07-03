Leo Lithium Shares Future Business Outlook

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Leo Lithium Ltd. has released a presentation authorized by its board for shareholder and investor information, outlining the current status and future plans for the company’s lithium projects, including potential risks and uncertainties. The presentation is not an offer or investment advice and should be considered alongside the company’s other ASX disclosures. It contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategies, targets, and projections, emphasizing that actual results may vary.

