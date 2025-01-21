Leo Lithium Finalizes January 2025 Distribution Details

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Leo Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:LLL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Leo Lithium Limited has announced final distribution values for January 2025, consisting of a total distribution of 17.2 cents per share, which includes a capital return of 1.43 cents and a special dividend of 15.77 cents. Shareholders need to ensure their contact and bank details are updated to receive payments electronically, with Australian withholding tax applicable if tax details are not registered by the record date.

More about Leo Lithium Ltd.

Leo Lithium Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the extraction and distribution of lithium products. The company’s market focus is on providing shareholders with capital returns and dividends from its operations.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$605.1M

