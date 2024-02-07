LENSAR Board Approves Executive Bonuses for 2023 Performance

LENSAR (LNSR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

LENSAR, Inc.’s Board of Directors has greenlit annual cash bonuses for three of its top executives, Curtis, Connaughton, and Staab, rewarding them with 103% of their target bonuses for the year 2023, signaling a year of potentially strong performance and leadership.

