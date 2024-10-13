Lendlease Appoints John Gillam as New Chairman

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has announced the appointment of John Gillam as its new Chairman, succeeding Michael Ullmer following the company’s November AGM. Gillam, an experienced leader with a successful track record in both executive and non-executive capacities, is expected to drive strategic priorities and support the company’s growth. The transition aligns with Lendlease’s ongoing strategy to simplify its structure and focus on capital recycling, as well as fostering growth in Australian and international markets.

