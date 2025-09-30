Leishen Energy Reports Revenue Decline Amidst IPO Success

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Leishen Energy Holding Company Limited ( (LSE) ).

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. reported a significant decrease in revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with a 29.3% decline. The company’s gross profit also fell by 54.8%, attributed to increased costs of revenues and operating expenses. Despite these challenges, Leishen successfully raised $6.1 million through its initial public offering in December 2024, which could support future growth and operational strategies.

Spark’s Take on LSE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LSE is a Outperform.

Leishen Energy Holding Company Limited’s overall stock score of 72 reflects its strong financial performance, particularly in cash flow management and balance sheet strength. However, technical analysis presents a mixed picture, with short-term weakness and medium-term strength. The valuation is reasonable, but the lack of a dividend yield might deter income-focused investors. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits the analysis to these factors.

More about Leishen Energy Holding Company Limited

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. is a provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions primarily serving the oil and gas industry. The company focuses on delivering high-performance, safe, and cost-effective energy solutions, with business segments including clean-energy equipment, oil and gas engineering technical services, new energy production and operation, and digitalization and integration equipment. Leishen’s operations extend beyond China to Central Asia and Southeast Asia, and it holds numerous patents, trademarks, and software copyrights.

Average Trading Volume: 16,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

