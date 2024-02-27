Legible Inc. Amplifies Audiobook Selection with Dreamscape

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.

Legible Inc. has announced a partnership with Dreamscape Media, enhancing their digital reading platform with Dreamscape’s extensive catalogue of bestselling audiobooks and educational content. The collaboration aims to reach a wider audience, including the automotive infotainment market, and will integrate Dreamscape’s offerings into Legible’s eBookstore and Unbound monthly membership program. This move signifies Legible’s commitment to providing high-quality digital publications in a thriving e-reading and listening market.

