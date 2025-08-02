Leggett & Platt Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Leggett & Platt ( (LEG) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Leggett & Platt presented to its investors.

Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer specializing in engineered components and products for homes and automobiles, with a significant presence in the bedding, automotive, and furniture industries.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Leggett & Platt announced a 6% decrease in sales compared to the same period last year, totaling $1.1 billion. Despite the decline in sales, the company reported an increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.30, a slight improvement from the previous year’s adjusted EPS of $0.29.

The company has made significant strides in strengthening its financial position by reducing debt by $143 million and amending its credit facility to extend maturity to 2030. This strategic move has improved its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.5x. Additionally, Leggett & Platt is on track to complete the sale of its Aerospace business by the end of the year, aligning with its strategic initiatives.

Despite facing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties in global trade policies, Leggett & Platt remains confident in its business resilience. The company has maintained its full-year guidance for sales and adjusted EPS, demonstrating its commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders.

Looking ahead, Leggett & Platt’s management is focused on executing its strategic initiatives to build a stronger and more agile company, poised for sustainable growth in the future.

