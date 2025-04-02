Leggett & Platt Announces Sale of Aerospace Division

The latest announcement is out from Leggett & Platt ( (LEG) ).

On April 2, 2025, Leggett & Platt announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its Aerospace Products Group to entities advised by Tinicum Incorporated for $285 million. This divestiture, part of Leggett’s strategic business review, involves seven manufacturing facilities and approximately 700 employees, and is expected to close in 2025 pending regulatory approvals. The transaction aims to align Leggett’s focus on long-term business fits and is anticipated to yield after-tax cash proceeds of approximately $240 million.

More about Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products, including bedding components, automotive seat systems, furniture components, geo components, flooring underlayment, hydraulic cylinders, and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies. The company is a leading supplier in these industries and has a history spanning 142 years.

YTD Price Performance: -17.61%

Average Trading Volume: 2,433,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.07B

