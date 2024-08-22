Legend Upstar Subsidiary Grants Major Loan

Legend Upstar Holdings Limited (HK:0459) has released an update.

Legend Credit, a subsidiary of Legend Upstar Holdings Limited, has provided a mortgage loan of HK$12,600,000 at a 10.5% annual interest rate, to be repaid over 12 months. This transaction is significant enough to be considered a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring public disclosure due to its percentage ratios. The loan is secured by a residential property in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, valued at approximately HK$16,500,000.

