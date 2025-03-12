Legend Biotech’s 2024 Earnings Highlight CARVYKTI® Success

Legend Biotech Corporation ( (LEGN) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Legend Biotech Corporation presented to its investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a leader in cell therapy, focuses on developing innovative treatments for cancer, particularly through its CAR-T cell therapy product, CARVYKTI®, which targets relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

In its latest earnings report, Legend Biotech announced significant financial achievements for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with CARVYKTI® net trade sales reaching approximately $334 million for the quarter and $963 million for the year. The company also highlighted its strategic expansion in manufacturing and market access, including the initiation of commercial production at a Novartis facility and reimbursement approval in Spain.

Key financial metrics revealed a substantial increase in total revenue, which nearly doubled from the previous year, driven by collaboration and license agreements, particularly with Novartis and Janssen. Despite a net loss for the year, the company reported a net income for the fourth quarter, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. Operating expenses increased due to expanded manufacturing and administrative capacities, yet the company maintained a strong cash position of $1.1 billion.

Legend Biotech’s strategic initiatives included treating over 5,000 patients with CARVYKTI® and reporting positive clinical trial results, which demonstrated improved outcomes for multiple myeloma patients. The company’s focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities underscores its commitment to long-term growth and innovation in cell therapy.

Looking ahead, Legend Biotech remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, anticipating continued growth and potential profitability by 2026. The company is poised to leverage its robust pipeline and strategic partnerships to further solidify its position in the cell therapy market.

