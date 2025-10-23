Legal & General Targets Growth in UK DC and Annuities Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Legal & General ( (GB:LGEN) ) is now available.

Legal & General Group Plc announced its strategic focus on capturing growth opportunities in the UK’s Defined Contribution (DC) and Annuities markets over the next decade. The company aims to leverage its position as the largest UK DC asset manager and annuity provider to achieve significant growth in Retail operating profit, targeting £40-50bn in Workplace DC net flows and a 4-6% CAGR in Retail operating profit from 2024-2028. This growth is expected to shift profit mix towards fee-based earnings and enhance operating leverage, positioning Retail as a key driver of the company’s future growth.

Spark’s Take on GB:LGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LGEN is a Neutral.

Legal & General’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and profitability, and liquidity concerns. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while valuation shows the stock is overvalued, albeit with a high dividend yield offering some investor appeal. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.

More about Legal & General

Legal & General Group Plc is one of the UK’s leading financial services groups and a major global investor, managing £1.1 trillion in total assets. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on markets such as Workplace, Annuities, Lifetime Mortgages, and Protection. It serves 12.4 million customers in the UK and is a top three provider in its core markets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,640,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.3B

