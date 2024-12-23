Legacy Minerals Raises $1M for Exploration Projects

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has successfully raised approximately $1 million through a Securities Purchase Plan supported by existing shareholders, with funds earmarked for exploration and drilling activities at their Thomson and Drake Projects. The company plans to commence drilling in January 2025 and will conduct a large-scale airborne magnetotellurics survey at the Drake Project. This capital injection reflects strong shareholder confidence in Legacy Minerals’ strategic exploration initiatives.

