Lefroy Exploration Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. ( (AU:LEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its head office in West Perth, Australia. The company encourages shareholders to lodge their proxy forms electronically prior to the meeting, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in corporate governance. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

More about Lefroy Exploration Ltd.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. is a company operating in the exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in exploring gold and other valuable minerals in Australia, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 285,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.26M

