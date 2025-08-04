Leeuwin Metals Responds to ASX Price Query Amid Market Activity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ) has provided an announcement.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has responded to a price query from the ASX following a significant increase in its share price and trading volume. The company attributes this activity to a rise in gold prices, a recent third-party research report, and a return to previous trading levels after a period of reduced liquidity. Leeuwin Metals confirms its compliance with ASX listing rules and continuous disclosure obligations.

More about Leeuwin Metals Ltd

Leeuwin Metals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration activities with a particular interest in gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LM1.

Average Trading Volume: 268,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.98M

