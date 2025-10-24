Leeuwin Metals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ) is now available.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual financial report, the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Christopher Piggott, and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. These resolutions aim to address key governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and company growth.

More about Leeuwin Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 383,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.21M

