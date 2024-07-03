Leeuwin Metals Advances Lithium Exploration in Canada

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (AU:LM1) has released an update.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has launched summer fieldwork at the Cross Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada, building on last year’s campaign that confirmed high-grade spodumene mineralization along a 4.7km trend. The company is targeting unexplored areas to expand known mineralization and has identified over 300 new targets for the 2024 exploration season, with drilling expected to commence soon. Leeuwin’s exploration activities are buoyed by Manitoba’s recent ranking as the 6th best mining investment location globally.

