Lee’s Pharmaceutical Expects Major Profit Surge

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has announced an expected unaudited net profit of HK$58 million to HK$63 million for the first half of 2024, a significant increase from the HK$16 million in the same period in 2023. This positive financial turnaround is attributed to increased sales from products on the National Reimbursement Drug List, reduced research and development costs, and effective management cost-saving initiatives. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

