Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0637) has released an update.

Lee Kee Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 15, 2024, to approve its interim financial results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024, and to consider a potential dividend payout. This meeting is crucial for investors as it will offer insights into the company’s recent performance and any upcoming financial decisions.

