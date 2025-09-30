Leclanché SA Reports Revenue Growth Amid Financial Challenges in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Leclanche SA ( (CH:LECN) ) is now available.

Leclanché SA reported a 39% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, reaching 7.0 million CHF, reflecting its strategic focus on growth. However, the company also faced a net loss of 38.8 million CHF, highlighting ongoing financial pressures and reliance on external financing. Despite these challenges, Leclanché is investing in research and development to strengthen its market position and expand its technological leadership. The company aims to achieve sustainable competitive advantages and improve financial performance by focusing on existing projects and innovation while postponing new market entries until long-term financing is secured.

More about Leclanche SA

Leclanché SA is a world-leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Founded in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, the company is known for its innovation in battery and energy storage. With production facilities in Germany and a presence in eight countries, Leclanché is divided into three business units: Energy Storage Solutions, E-Mobility Solutions, and Specialty Battery Systems. It employs over 350 people and is listed on the Swiss stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 100,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF225.4M

