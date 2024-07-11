Learning Technologies Issues New Shares

Learning Technologies (GB:LTG) has released an update.

Learning Technologies Group PLC has announced the issuance of 1,007,211 new ordinary shares following the 2022 US/Canada Employee Stock Purchase Plan. With the new shares, the total issued capital will reach 792,167,233 shares, each with one vote, excluding 179,340 shares held by the LTG’s Employee Benefit Trust which do not carry voting rights or dividend entitlements. Shareholders may need to adjust their notifications of interest as the total share count for determining significant shareholding changes.

