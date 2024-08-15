Leapmotor Reports Revenue Surge and R&D Investment

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9863) has released an update.

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. has reported a 52.2% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024 and an improved gross margin, despite a slight decrease in net loss compared to the same period in 2023. Vehicle deliveries surged by 94.8%, with new models driving sales and expectations of continued growth in the NEV market. The company is investing heavily in research and development, particularly in intelligent driving technology, with positive indications for operating cash flow and long-term stability.

