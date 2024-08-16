Leading Holdings Group Projects Sharp Loss Increase

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant increase in net losses ranging from RMB 600 million to RMB 800 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the previous year’s loss. This downturn is attributed to lower gross profit margins, a decline in the value of investment properties due to economic factors, and losses from subsidiary bankruptcies. Investors are cautioned to await the finalized interim results before making decisions.

