Leadership Update at Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels (HK:0045) has released an update.

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles in its leadership structure, including Sir Michael Kadoorie as Chairman and Christobelle Yi Ching Liao as Interim CEO. The company also outlines its committee members, which include prominent figures like Patrick Blackwell Paul and Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler. These appointments signal strategic leadership aimed at driving future growth and maintaining strong governance.

