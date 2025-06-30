Leadership Transition at WA1 Resources Ltd: New Chair Appointed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WA1 Resources Ltd ( (AU:WA1) ) has provided an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has announced the retirement of Mr. Gary Lethridge from his role as Non-Executive Director and Chair, effective 1 July 2025. Ms. Kathleen Bozanic will take over as the new Non-Executive Chair. This leadership transition marks a significant change in the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WA1) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WA1 Resources Ltd stock, see the AU:WA1 Stock Forecast page.

More about WA1 Resources Ltd

WA1 Resources Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker WA1. The company operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 273,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.11B

For an in-depth examination of WA1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue