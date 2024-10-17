Leadership Transition at ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group PLC (GB:ASAI) has released an update.

ASA International Group PLC announces significant leadership changes as CEO Karin Kersten steps down, with Chris Low becoming Executive Chairman and Rob Keijsers assuming the role of Interim CEO to guide the company through its next transformation phase. The company remains committed to its mission of financial inclusion and reports a positive business outlook.

