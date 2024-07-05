Leadership Shuffle at Steve Leung Design Group

Steve Leung Design Group Limited (HK:2262) has released an update.

Steve Leung Design Group Limited announces board changes effective from 5 July 2024, with Mr. Sun Yansheng stepping down due to retirement and Ms. Wang Wanjun joining as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Liu Yi will take over as chairman of the Remuneration Committee while also joining the Nomination Committee. These changes reflect the ongoing evolution of the company’s leadership and governance structures.

