Leadership Shift at Pure Foods Tasmania Amid Growth Plans

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd has announced a leadership transition, with CEO Michael Cooper stepping down to pursue other interests, while remaining a Director. Non-Executive Chairman Malcolm McAully steps in as Executive Chairman to steer ongoing restructuring and potential mergers, with no change to his remuneration. The company continues its mission to promote Tasmania’s premium food and beverage businesses while exploring asset divestment and merger opportunities.

