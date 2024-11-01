Leadership Changes at Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd.

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2376) has released an update.

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. has announced a significant change in its leadership, with Ms. Li Lu resigning as a non-executive director to pursue other business interests. The company has nominated Mr. Ning Daoju, who brings extensive experience in strategic development and policy research, as a candidate for the executive director position, pending shareholder approval. This move is part of Lushang Life Services’ ongoing efforts to enhance its board’s diversity and leadership strength.

