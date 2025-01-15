Leadership Changes at Komplett ASA Amid Positive Market Trends

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Komplett ASA ( (DE:GJ60) ) has issued an update.

Jaan Ivar Semlitsch, the current President & CEO of Komplett ASA, will step down to become CEO of Apotek1 Gruppen, with plans for him to be elected as the new chair of the board after his resignation to ensure continuity. Meanwhile, Morten Johnsen has been appointed as CEO of Komplett Services, succeeding the previous CFO. Komplett Group concluded the year positively in an improving market and continues to focus on commercial measures and cost efficiency, with financial results expected soon.

More about Komplett ASA

Komplett Group is a leading online-first retailer specializing in electronics and IT products, operating across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. It serves a diverse range of customers in B2C, B2B, and distribution markets, focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences through its scalable and cost-efficient business model.

YTD Price Performance: -2.32%

Average Trading Volume: 170

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €121.4M

