Leadership Changes at CMOC Group Limited: New Executive Director Proposed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ).

CMOC Group Limited has announced the resignation of its Executive Director and President, Mr. Sun Ruiwen, and Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Kenny Ives, citing personal work reasons and family commitments, respectively. The company assures that these changes will not affect its daily operations or board functionality. Additionally, Mr. Peng Xuhui has been proposed as a new Executive Director, bringing extensive experience in corporate management and strategic planning, which is expected to bolster the company’s leadership and operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3993) stock is a Buy with a HK$17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Molybdenum Co stock, see the HK:3993 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Molybdenum Co

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the extraction and processing of mineral resources, positioning itself as a key player in the global mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 52,324,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$352.8B

See more insights into 3993 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue