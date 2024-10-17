Leadership Changes at China Tourism Group Duty Free

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has announced the results of its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved new appointments to the board, including Mr. FAN Yunjun, Ms. LIU Kun, and Mr. WANG Yuehao. The meeting, attended by a significant proportion of shareholders, saw all resolutions pass with strong support. These changes mark a significant shift in leadership for the company, potentially impacting its future strategic direction.

