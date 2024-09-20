Leadership Changes at China Environmental Energy

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (HK:0986) has released an update.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited has announced significant leadership changes, including the retirement of Ms. Zhou Yaying as an executive Director and her replacement by Mr. Liu Jun as the new Chairperson of the Board and Authorized Representative, effective from 20 September 2024. The reshuffle also sees Mr. Liu Jun taking over Ms. Zhou’s former roles in the Executive, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. The company expressed its appreciation for Ms. Zhou’s contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into HK:0986 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.