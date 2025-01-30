Leadership Changes and Bylaw Amendments at First US Bancshares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

First US Bancshares ( (FUSB) ) has shared an update.

On January 29, 2025, John C. Gordon resigned from the Board of Directors at First US Bancshares, effective January 31, 2025, after serving since 1997. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company. On the same day, the Board amended its Bylaws to allow a waiver of the mandatory retirement age of 75 for non-employee directors, which can be voted on annually.

More about First US Bancshares

YTD Price Performance: -3.84%

Average Trading Volume: 4,423

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $72.87M

