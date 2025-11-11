Leadership Change at PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2726) ).

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its leadership due to the resignation of its Chairman and Representative Director, Isamu Matsuo, who stepped down due to health reasons. Hirofumi Kojima, the current Representative Director and President, will assume the role of Chairman, aiming to enhance the company’s management structure for sustainable growth and improved corporate value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2726) stock is a Buy with a Yen5312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2726 Stock Forecast page.

More about PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,404,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen391.6B

For an in-depth examination of 2726 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

