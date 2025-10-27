Leader Education Limited Engages in Major Finance Lease with Haier

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Leader Education Limited ( (HK:1449) ) is now available.

Leader Education Limited has announced a finance lease arrangement involving Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology and Haier. The transaction involves a sale and leaseback agreement for assets valued at RMB30,000,000 with total lease payments amounting to RMB32,920,100. This arrangement is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, necessitating reporting and announcement requirements. The deal, when combined with a previous similar transaction with Haier, constitutes a major transaction for the company, although it does not require reclassification due to compliance with existing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1449) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leader Education Limited stock, see the HK:1449 Stock Forecast page.

More about Leader Education Limited

Average Trading Volume: 488,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$166.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1449 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue