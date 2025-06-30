Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Reports Interim Financial Results for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( (LRE) ).

On June 30, 2025, Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd released its interim report for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The report highlighted a decline in revenue from real estate sales compared to the previous year, resulting in an operating loss of ¥594,353 thousand. The company’s financial position showed an increase in total assets and liabilities, indicating potential challenges in managing its financial obligations.

Spark’s Take on LRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LRE is a Outperform.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. benefits from strong revenue growth and stable profitability, coupled with robust technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. However, high leverage and negative free cash flow present financial risks that must be managed to sustain long-term growth.

More about Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a joint-stock corporation with limited liability based in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on real estate sales and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 14,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $24.36M

