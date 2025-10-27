Le Saunda Holdings Reports Significant Revenue Decline in Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Le Saunda Holdings ( (HK:0738) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ending August 31, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and gross profit compared to the previous year. The company reported a 36% decline in revenue and a 30% drop in gross profit, with a loss attributable to owners of RMB 31.4 million. Despite the challenging financial performance, the results were reviewed by the company’s audit committee, indicating a continued effort to maintain transparency and accountability. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing struggles within the competitive fashion industry, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in the fashion industry. The company focuses on the design, development, and retail of footwear and accessories, catering to a diverse market segment.

