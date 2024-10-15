LDC Extends Takeover Offer for Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has extended its off-market takeover offer for Namoi Cotton Ltd until 30 October 2024. The extension is aimed at providing Namoi shareholders more time to review the offer and submit their acceptances. Namoi shareholders can find further details and accept the offer through the LDC offer website or by following the instructions provided in the Bidder’s Statement.

