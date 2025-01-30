LCNB Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

LCNB ( (LCNB) ) has provided an update.

LCNB Corp. reported significant financial growth for the year ending December 31, 2024, with net income for Q4 increasing by 41.9% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to successful acquisitions and strategic balance sheet optimizations. The company’s asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets at 0.20%, and an increase in wealth management assets and fiduciary income was noted. LCNB’s expansion through its acquisitions and balance sheet improvements positions it for continued growth in 2025.

More about LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates in the banking industry, primarily offering financial services through its subsidiary LCNB National Bank. The company focuses on providing comprehensive banking solutions, including wealth management, lending, and other financial services, mainly in Ohio.

YTD Price Performance: 2.88%

Average Trading Volume: 22,618

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $214.5M

For detailed information about LCNB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.